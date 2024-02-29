 Delhi records best February air quality in nine years | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi records best February air quality in nine years

Delhi records best February air quality in nine years

PTI |
Feb 29, 2024 06:16 PM IST

The city recorded an average AQI of 293 in Feb 2016, 267 in 2017, 235 in 2018, 242 in 2019, 240 in 2020, 281 in 2021, 225 in 2022, 237 in 2023 and 223 in 2024.

Delhi recorded the best February air quality in nine years, with the air quality index remaining below 200 on most days, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

The national capital also experienced 32.5 mm of rainfall in February this year, the highest in the month since 2013.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
The national capital also experienced 32.5 mm of rainfall in February this year, the highest in the month since 2013.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

The national capital also experienced 32.5 mm of rainfall in February this year, the highest in the month since 2013.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The city recorded an average AQI of 293 in February 2016, 267 in 2017, 235 in 2018, 242 in 2019, 240 in 2020, 281 in 2021, 225 in 2022, 237 in 2023 and 223 in 2024.

According to CPCB data, Delhi did not see a single day with an AQI above 400, which marks ‘severe’ category, in February. There were four days with an AQI between 300 and 400 (very poor) and 10 days with an AQI between 200 and 300 (poor).

Until February 28, there were 14 days with an AQI below 200 (moderate).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On