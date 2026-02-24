New Delhi, Warm conditions prevailed in the national capital on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling at 29.9 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung , while the air quality remained in the 'poor' category. Delhi records maximum of 29.9 degrees Celsius, AQI in 'poor' category

Station-wise data showed that the maximum temperature was recorded at 29.9 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, 27.6 at Palam, 29.6 at Lodi Road, 30.4 at Ridge and 29.8 at Ayanagar.

The minimum temperature stood at 12.4 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, 13.5 at Palam, 12.8 at Lodi Road, 13.6 at Ridge and 12.8 at Ayanagar.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a minimum temperature of around 13 degrees Celsius and a maximum of about 30 for Wednesday, with strong surface winds likely during the day.

On the air quality front, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index stood at 239, placing it in the 'poor' category.

In the evening hours, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app, 27 stations were in the 'poor' category, nine in the 'moderate' category and three in the 'very poor' category, with Anand Vihar recording the highest AQI at 358.

Earlier in the morning, at 9 am, the AQI was 227, also in the 'poor' category. At that time, 27 stations were in the 'poor' category, 10 in the 'moderate' category and two in the 'very poor' category, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 331.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that the AQI is likely to remain in the 'poor' category from tomorrow to February 27.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.