IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.2°C, two notches below average
The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the "moderate" category. (Representational Image)
The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the "moderate" category. (Representational Image)
delhi news

Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.2°C, two notches below average

According to Meteorological (MeT) officials, the maximum temperature in Delhi will be settled around 40 degrees Celsius.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 10:16 AM IST

The national capital on Sunday morning recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to Meteorological (MeT) officials, the maximum temperature will be settled around 40 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was 58%.

The weatherman predicted partly cloudy skies during the day.

The air quality in the city was recorded in the "moderate" category. The air quality index (AQI) was 121 at 8.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus delhi delhi news covid-19 vaccine covid-19 immunity covid-19 in delhi coronavirus delhi new delhi + 7 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP