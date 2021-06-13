Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.8 degree Celsius; rain likely
The weathermen forecast thunderstorm with rain during the day.(ANI Photo)
Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.8 degree Celsius; rain likely

PTI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 09:58 AM IST

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, four notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to MeT officials, the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The weathermen forecast thunderstorm with rain during the day.

The relative humidity was recorded 71 at per cent.

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was 93 at 8.05 am, real-time data issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

