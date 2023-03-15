Delhi records season’s hottest day at 34.3°C

Delhi recorded its warmest day so far this year, with the mercury clocking 34.3 degrees Celsius (°C) on Wednesday, surpassing its previous high of 34.1°C recorded on Sunday. New Delhi, India - March 15, 2023: Commuters out on a hot day at Connaught Place in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

To be sure, a maximum of 34.3°C is nowhere near the hottest temperatures recorded in the month of March, as the mercury tends to rise in the latter half, particularly the last week, of the month. Last March, Delhi’s recorded a maximum of 39.6°C on March 31, while in 2021, it was 40.1°C on March 30. Delhi’s all-time high for March is 40.6°C, recorded on March 31, 1945.

According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the mercury will start dipping again from Thursday due to a western disturbance that will influence northwest India, bringing very light to light rain in the Capital from Thursday to Tuesday. Peak rain activity for Delhi-NCR is expected on Friday and Saturday. A western disturbance refers to an area of “disturbed” or reduced air pressure, moving from the west to the east, carrying with it moisture associated with rainfall, snowfall and fog in northern India.

“On Thursday, one or two places may receive a drizzle, but on Friday, we will see cloudy skies at most places, along with light rain,” Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD, said, adding the impact of this western disturbance is likely to be more prolonged than usual.

“There are chances of very light rain in parts of Delhi till Tuesday, owing to moisture brought over by this western disturbance. During this period, the maximum temperature could dip down to 31°C,” he added.

The highest maximum temperature recorded across the Capital on Wednesday was 35.4°C, at the Ridge, Najafgarh and Pitampura weather stations. In terms of minimum temperature, while Safdarjung recorded a low of 16.3°C, the highest minimum across the Capital was 21°C, recorded at the Sports Complex station in Akshardham.

The IMD forecast for Thursday predicts a maximum of 33°C, while the minimum is likely to hover around the 18-degree mark.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air stayed in the “poor” category, but showed a slight improvement. The overall air quality index (AQI) reading on Wednesday was 213 (poor) according to Central Pollution Control Board’s daily national bulletin. In comparison, it was 219 (poor) on Tuesday. Forecasts show air quality could improve to the “moderate” range by Thursday.

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.