Delhi reels under traffic chaos for fourth day amid Yamuna floods, rains

For the fourth consecutive day, traffic jams and congestion were reported across the Outer Ring Road and Ring Road as rising Yamuna water levels and rain continued to disrupt the national capital. Police said blocked sewage also contributed to the gridlock, forcing Delhi Traffic Police to implement multiple diversions. Snarl near ISBT on Friday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Since Tuesday, flooding around the Yamuna has caused chaos on central, south and north Delhi routes, with many commuters claiming they were stuck for two to four hours on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, congestion was reported on the Outer Ring Road from Chandgi Ram Akhara to Hanuman Mandir, which police attributed to flooding at Nigambodh Ghat.

“Multiple traffic diversions have been put in place to ease congestion. These include Wazirabad towards Signature Bridge, Chandgi Ram Akhara towards IP College Red Light and IP College Red Light towards Shamnath Marg,” said Delhi Traffic Police in an advisory.

Traffic from Mall Road towards Outer Ring Road via IP College Red Light was diverted through Maharaja Gangadhar Marg, Shamnath Marg, Rajniwas Marg, Bhiku Ram Jain Marg, Tis Hazari Red Light and Barafkhana Chowk. “Private vehicles coming from Wazirabad and Majnu ka Tila heading towards ISBT and Outer Ring Road are directed via Chandgi Ram Akhara Red Light, MGM, Shamnath Marg, Rajniwas Marg, Bhiku Ram Jain Marg, Tis Hazari Red Light and Barafkhana Chowk,” the police added.

Commercial vehicles from Wazirabad towards Majnu ka Tila were diverted through Wazirabad Flyover, Signature Bridge and Shastri Park Pusta. Traffic on the IP flyover (Ring Road) towards Burari was also affected by light rains and inundated streets. Police urged motorists and four-wheeler owners not to park on roadsides.