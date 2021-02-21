Delhi reports 145 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active cases see slight jump

Delhi reported 145 new Covid-19 cases and two fatalities on Sunday, taking the city’s tally to 6,37,900 cases and 10,900 deaths, according to a bulletin released by Delhi government. Cumulative recovery rate stands at 98.12 per cent as the city reported 97 new recoveries taking the total recoveries to 6,25,929 patients. Active caseload in Delhi currently stands at 1,071 patients, which is 46 cases higher than the 1,025 reported on Saturday, the bulletin said.

A total of 63,813 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city, comprising 44,673 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 19,140 Rapid antigen tests, according to the bulletin. So far, 1,19,71,940 tests have been conducted in Delhi, with 6,30,102 tests done per million.

With 10,900 total deaths, case fatality rate in Delhi stands at 1.71 per cent. Also the cumulative positivity rate, considering the total tests done and total positive cases, stands at 5.33 per cent. The bulletin also showed that 467 patients are currently at home isolation and there are 631 containment zones in Delhi as of Sunday.

According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, a total of 2,86,826 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries in Delhi, as of 6pm on Saturday. So far 2,73,613 people have received the first dose of the vaccine and 13,213 people have received the second dose.

India reported 14,264 new Covid-19 cases and 90 deaths, with the overall caseload reaching 10,991,651 cases and death toll at 156,302. Number of active cases stands at 145,634 cases, higher than the 143,127 cases reported on Saturday. So far, 1,10,85,173 beneficiaries have received Covid-19 vaccines in the country, according to data from the health ministry.