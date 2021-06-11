Delhi records sharp decline, reports 238 new Covid-19 cases, 24 deaths

Delhi on Friday witnessed a sharp decline in the number of new infections as it reported 238 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 24 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin. The new additions took the case tally to 1,430,671 and toll to 24,772, as per the bulletin.

The daily cases in the national capital declined by 67 as 305 new infections were reported on Thursday, the state dashboard for the viral disease showed. Daily fatalities too fell in the past 24 hours as 44 people succumbed to the virus the previous day.

The reduction in the number of new cases and deaths in the Capital comes even after increased testing in the last 24 hours. Around 77,112 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Friday in comparison to over 75,000 tests done on Thursday, as per the state data.

The Covid positivity rate, which was a great concern for Delhi, especially in the month of May, fell to 0.31 per cent on Friday. The positivity rate reduced by 0.10 percentage points, as it stood at 0.41 per cent on Thursday, the state health bulletin showed. The active caseload in Delhi has reached 3,922.

According to the health dashboard of Delhi, the case fatality rate from Covid-19 did not change in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, it stood at 1.73 per cent and is same on Friday as well.

The number of patients that recovered in the last one day amounts to 504, in contrast to 560 on Thursday. The total recoveries in Delhi so far stand at 1,401,977, as per the data.

The total number of containment zones as of Friday is 8,032, while on Thursday it was 9,547, the data showed.

As the coronavirus case trajectory in Delhi is following a downward trend, the number of vaccinated beneficiaries has reached 5,910,350. In the past 24 hours, Delhi vaccinated over 81,000 beneficiaries, according to the data.

















