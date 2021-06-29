Delhi reports a surge in Covid-19 cases; logs 101 new cases, 4 deaths

Delhi reported a surge in coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on Tuesday, recording 101 new cases, a day after recording the lowest single-day spike of this year. In the previous 24 hours the national capital also recorded four deaths and 119 recoveries, according to the health department bulletin.

Tuesday’s numbers marked a stark increase from the 59 cases recorded on Monday, and the 89 cases recorded on Sunday. After today’s tally the total number of cases in the national capital now stands at 1,434,094. The number of recoveries continued to outnumber the number of daily cases.

The positivity rate reached 0.15% after 66,397 samples were tested, of which 101 came back positive. The national capital has been reporting less than 1% positivity rate for the last 30 days. This also marks an increase from the 58,895 tested a day prior, which took the positivity rate to 0.10%. A total of 42,973 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, and 23,424 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.





Delhi vaccinated 204,711 beneficiaries on Tuesday, out of these 164,715 were inoculated with the first dose of the vaccine and 39,996 were inoculated with their second dose.

Delhi, which currently has 20,925 empty hospital beds, has started to train 5,000 health care workers in collaboration with Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) from Monday. This two-week certificate course was announced by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 16 to build a force of “community nursing assistants” in preparation for a potential third wave.

