The ministry of health and family welfare had said that 39,764 beneficiaries have been administered with Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi.(HT Photo)
Delhi reports less than 200 new Covid-19 cases for sixth straight day, recovery rate reaches 98%

The active cases in Delhi currently stand at 1,575 patients, which is slightly higher than the 1,501 patients reported on Wednesday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:29 PM IST

Delhi reported 199 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally in the city to 6,34,524, according to the health bulletin from the state government on Thursday. With this, Delhi has reported less than 200 daily new infections for the sixth consecutive day in January 2021. Also, six new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the overall toll in Delhi to 10,835 deaths, according to the bulletin.

A total of 119 patients recovered in the said period. The overall recoveries in Delhi currently stands at 6,22,114 and the recovery rate reached 98.04 per cent, according to health bulletin. The active cases in Delhi currently stand at 1,575 patients, which is slightly higher than the 1,501 patients reported on Wednesday.

The Delhi government has conducted 1,05,53,039 Covid-19 tests totally of which 57,993 were conducted on Thursday. Cumulative positivity rate, considering the total tests done and the total infections, is currently 6.01 per cent, as per official data. The government also reported that 31,247 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat Covid-19 tests and 26,746 Rapid Antigen tests were conducted on Thursday. Also tests per million count stands at 5,55,423 tests.

With a death toll of 10,835 patients, Delhi’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) currently stands at 1.71 per cent. Seven states, including Delhi, account for 75.61 per cent of new Covid-19 deaths in India, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The bulletin also noted that currently, there are 1363 containment zones in Delhi and 645 patients are under home isolation.

Earlier on Thursday, the ministry of health and family welfare had said that 39,764 beneficiaries have been administered with Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi.

India on Thursday reported 11,666 new Covid-19 cases and 123 new fatalities. The health ministry noted that India’s active caseload dropped to less than 1.75 lakh cases and 31 states and Union territories have less than 5,000 active cases.

