Delhi: Restored 103-year-old Roshanara Club inaugurated

The historic Roshanara Club in north Delhi, a 103-year-old institution considered the cradle of Indian cricket, was officially reopened on Sunday after extensive restoration by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena inaugurated the restored club, which had remained sealed for over a year and a half before undergoing a meticulous revival aimed at preserving its architectural and cultural legacy. Roshanara Club on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Established in 1922 by British officials and Indian elites, Roshanara Club is widely regarded as the birthplace of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Spread over 22 acres of green space, the club once hosted viceroys, governor generals, and leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr Rajendra Prasad, and Zakir Hussain.

“It is a big moment for us as this heritage club has been restored and relaunched. I congratulate the citizens of Delhi on this occasion. Delhi is a city of heritage and in the last three years, a number of heritage sites have been restored and we are committed towards more in the future,” Saxena said.

Roshanara Club was originally built over 22 acres on the western side of the historic Roshanara Bagh, which was built by the daughter of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, and designed in colonial architectural style with European influences. Over the decades, it became known for gatherings of Delhi’s political, administrative, social, and business elite. After Independence, the club remained exclusive to its members but when DDA took over the premises on September 29, 2023, it was opened to the public.

By that time, the club was in a dilapidated state with poor maintenance and a crumbling facade, and the site was also marred by encroachments. The club’s infrastructure and sports facilities had also sustained significant damage. DDA then embarked on a comprehensive restoration project to revive the club’s structural integrity and historic charm. “A careful and meticulously drawn up revival plan was undertaken by DDA, while ensuring that the historic character of the structures remains intact,” a DDA spokesperson said.

DDA did extensive civil, electrical and aesthetic restoration. The restored Roshanara Club now houses indoor amenities including a reception area, main lounge, card and billiards rooms, children’s play area, a fully functional bar and dining hall, banquet, library, swimming pool with changing rooms, gym/fitness centre, squash board and badminton hall, yoga and sauna and steam area.

Outdoor facilities have also been upgraded and include grass, clay, and synthetic lawn tennis courts, cricket grounds and practice pitches, mini football and basketball zones and a dedicated jogger’s park.

“Particular attention was given to the preservation of the Club’s architectural legacy. The century-old façade, including the European-style doors and windows, Mangalore-tiled roof and intricate wooden trusses, has all been carefully restored. Antique chandeliers and original furnishings were refurbished and reupholstered to revive their classic charm,” the spokesperson said.

Various sports facilities in the club were gradually started over the last few months but the club building had remained shut until Sunday.