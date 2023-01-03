Delhi saw fewer ‘severe’ air hours in 2022 than 2021: CAQM data

The number of hours in which Delhi’s air quality was “severe” in 2022 reduced to 204 from 628 in 2021, while the number of hours when air quality was in the “good” category increased from 927 in 2021 to 1,096 in 2022, data shared by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday showed. A CAQM statement added that concerted and persistent efforts by all stakeholders in the past year had made a difference in Delhi’s air quality, an opinion seconded by experts who added that a combination of favourable meteorological conditions played a part in Delhi breathing relatively cleaner air last year.

The commission said that between 2018 and 2022, Delhi recorded its lowest monthly average Air Quality Index (AQI) in three months (January, February and December), and the second-lowest in three other months (July, October, November), indicating considerable progress on the ground.

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

According to CAQM data, Delhi recorded an average AQI reading of 209 in 2022, the same as in 2021, while it was lower in 2020 – primarily due to the pandemic-induced months-long lockdown-- when the AQI reading was 185. The AQI was launched by the CPCB in 2015 and since then, this is Delhi’s second-lowest yearly average AQI reading, CAQM said.

“The average daily AQI reading for Delhi in 2022 is the best since 2015, barring 2020 which saw an exceptional AQI owing to the lockdown and fewer anthropogenic activities round the year. While there were restrictions for a considerable duration during 2021, leading to low levels of industrial, vehicular and other anthropogenic activities, the daily average AQI in 2022, with no such restrictions and all anthropogenic activities returning to normal in a much higher proportion, still maintained the levels of 2021,” CAQM said on Monday.

In January 2022, Delhi recorded its lowest average monthly AQI reading at 279. The lowest AQI reading for February ever recorded is 225 in 2022. CAQM said an unexceptionally dry summer raised the pollution levels after that, resulting in slightly higher AQI readings than normal.

“Exceptionally prolonged dry spells during April, May and June in 2022, coupled with transportation of fine dust and particulate matter not only from the adjoining areas but also transboundary, resulted in poor AQI for these months, which otherwise was comparatively better for all other months during 2022 vis-à-vis previous years,” it said.

Delhi recorded its second-lowest average AQI reading for July (87) in 2022 (it was 84 in 2020), which was second lowest in October and November too. In October, the average AQI reading was 210, behind 2021’s average of 173. In November, the average AQI reading was 320, behind 2019’s November, when it was 312. December, meanwhile, was at its cleanest, with an average AQI reading of 319.

The improvement was also reflected in Delhi’s annual average PM2.5 and PM10 levels, which were second-lowest in five years--after 2020. The average PM2.5 level for Delhi was recorded at 98 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), behind 2020’s average of 95µg/m³. It was 105µg/m³ in 2021.

Delhi recorded an average annual PM10 concentration of 211µg/m³ in 2022, 213µg/m³ in 2021 and 181µg/m³ in 2020.

“With persistent field-level efforts and targeted policy initiatives for quantified results in the short, medium and long term, it is expected that the air quality scenario in Delhi will see further gradual but marked improvement, year on year,” CAQM added.

According to experts, a combination of favourable meteorological conditions, which includes a clean winter so far, and action on the ground brought about relatively clean air. “We saw an early Diwali in 2022 and the number of farm fires and their contribution to Delhi was much lower, which has helped control smog episodes. This winter is also the first time a pre-emptive Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) is in place, which helped agencies take action in advance,” Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), said, adding dthat espite an improvement, the PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentration was 2-3 times the national safe limit, indicating more action is required.