Delhi scholars call for calm over Udaipur killing
Eminent citizens and scholars on Tuesday condemned the murder of a tailor by two men in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, and appealed to everyone to maintain calm even as the city remained tense after protests in the wake of the hate crime.
The two killers, Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari and Ghous Mohammad, hacked Kanhaiya Lal, 47, to death, capturing the act on their phones, and later issuing a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both the killers were arrested on Tuesday from Rajsamand, about 160km away from Udaipur.
In Delhi, several right-wing groups said they will hold a protest on Wednesday to condemn the killing. The Delhi Police on Tuesday said additional personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas such as Jahangirpuri, which witnessed communal violence in April; north-east Delhi, where communal riots broke out in 2020, and Muslim-dominated areas of Okhla and Jamia Nagar in south-east Delhi and the Walled City.
Social psychologist Ashis Nandy, who has worked extensively on issues related to violence, said it is important to maintain restraint — even more today. “The level of violence is increasing today — in the form of action or speech. It has increased in recent years. I am not saying this increased after the BJP came to power. But in the last few years, violence is becoming the main language. Instead of pacifying the angry, people introduce counter violence. This is becoming the norm. The country will head south to the dark ages if this continues.”
The Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Fatehpuri mosque, Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, also an Islamic scholar, described the killing as not just “unlawful” but also “un-Islamic”.
“I have no words to condemn what happened in Udaipur. How can any person be a judge and partake in such a horrible act? If you have a problem with any person, he/she should inform the police. The Quran does not preach about such a horrible crime. The Prophet does not endorse this act. What they have done today does not represent the Muslims or Islam. They should be punished as per the law.”
He added that it was the most heinous crime and no person should come out in support of the act.
Investigating officials said that the tailor in Udaipur had recently put out a message supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Delhi Police have filed an FIR against Sharma for her inflammatory remarks.
Retired IPS officer, Prakash Singh, who served as director general of Uttar Pradesh Police and CRPF, said incidents such as these “are not good for the country’s internal security”.
“It is important to maintain peace for the sake of the country. It is incidents like these that external forces take advantage of. The incident is a result of hate campaigns by people from all groups. People announcing threats or rewards if someone is killed is becoming common. How do they get away after making such statements? A theft or a rape is crime against someone’s body. Making such extremist speeches and issuing threats is a crime against humanity. This is not good for social or internal security. Citizens should be more careful.”
Eminent history professor, S Irfan Habib, said no religion allows such a crime.
“You cannot do anything in the name of religion. The Prophet does not need people like them to defend him. No religion will tell you to kill a fellow human being. It is you as an individual who decided to commit such a crime. The Prophet is powerful enough to defend himself. Any person picking up arms to defend the gods is not justified. Violence can never be a solution. Making a video and then announcing it. This is a despicable crime against humanity. This should be condemned. Don’t use religion to justify crime. Nobody can justify, and nobody should justify this. This is only going to add to fear. This sort of a thing cannot be done in the name of religion, whether by Hindus or Muslims,” Habib added.
-
Girls outshine boys in Himachal board Class 10 exams
Girls outshone boys in the Class10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result of which was declared on Wednesday. Results are available on HPBoSE's website www.hpbose.org. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the term examination was introduced in Himachal schools for the first time and it has helped improve the results. He said Term I of Class 10 was held in November/December 2021 and Term II in March/April 2022.
-
19-year-old ‘drug addict’ murdered in Panipat, father, sister-in-law booked
A 19-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his father and sister-in-law in Kabri village of Panipat on Tuesday night. Old Industrial Police Station in-charge Balraj Singh said, “The victim was addicted to drugs and used to molest his sister-in-law and beat up his father.” After a board of doctors carried out the post-mortem examination, the duo was booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
-
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
-
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
-
Ambala | CBI arrests two railway officials for accepting bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested two railway officials, including a divisional engineer, for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹1.8 lakh from a contractor for approving his revised estimates. The accused, senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and chief office superintendent Praween Kumar, were posted at the office of the divisional railway manager at Railway Colony in Ambala Cantonment.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics