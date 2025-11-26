Delhi school suicide: Police quiz headmistress, 2 others

The Delhi Police on Tuesday formally questioned the headmistress of St. Columba’s school, a week after a 16-year-old student from the school allegedly jumped from an elevated metro station in west Delhi. Family and friends of the deceased boy protest outside the school. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Officers on Tuesday also examined two class teachers of the boy who were not named in the complaint. “The teachers said they were not aware about the harassment and thought everything was normal. The headmistress denied all allegations and said there was no harassment…We will question others” a senior officer said.

The 16-year-old had jumped from the metro station on Tuesday last week, leaving behind a handwritten note alleging persistent mistreatment by four named staffers — the headmistress along with three teachers. They had been booked for abetment to suicide and suspended by the school after the incident came to light.

Police also said they have recovered CCTV footage from the school, which they say corroborates parts of the allegations.

The family will organise a mourning ceremony for the boy in Delhi’s Karol Bagh on November 26 afternoon.

“We couldn’t protest today as it was a gazetted holiday and the school was closed,” said father of the 16-year-old student. “But we will continue our fight to get justice. We will continue with our protest from Thursday and won’t step back till we don’t get justice.”

Investigating officers have also recorded statements of the three boys who are named in the FIR as “witnesses” along with two other friends of the deceased.

Police said one of the CCTV footage also showed one of the teachers talking to the boy on the day of the incident.

According to his friends and family members, the boy was going through “targeted harassment” while the school allegedly ignored the warning signs.

Parents of the Class 10 student have demanded strict action against those involved, saying their son was facing serious mental stress because of alleged harassment by his school teachers.

Meanwhile, hundreds, including students, parents and family friends, gathered at Jantar Mantar on Saturday evening to demand justice for the student. The demonstrators lit candles and raised slogans, demanding accountability from the school administration and teachers named in the case.