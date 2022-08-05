Delhi schoolchildren beat up Class 8 student, upload video online
A student of Class 8 was allegedly beaten up by her school mates on Wednesday in north Delhi’s Roop Nagar area, who recorded a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media. Police said they have initiated action in the matter.
Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that on Wednesday, a resident of Malka Ganj filed a complaint stating that his 13-year-old daughter was beaten up by a few students of Class 10 during a scuffle during the day, but they did not report the matter at the time and took the girl to a local hospital. She was discharged after treatment. Later, they found out that the girls had uploaded a video of the incident on Instagram, and decided to approach police.
“A written complaint was tendered by the girl in this regard. She alleged that five girls - all juveniles studying in Class 10 in her school- whom she can identify beat her. The girl was medically examined and as per provisions of Juvenile Justice Act, a police investigation report will be filed before the Juvenile Justice Board,” Kalsi said.
BFUHS row: Punjab CM, Jouramajra discuss V-C’s resignation
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday discussed the issue of resignation of vice-chancellor (V-C) of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, with health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra during a meeting of the department held here. According to a senior government functionary, the issue was discussed at length in a one-on-one meeting between the CM and his cabinet colleague. However, the details of the meeting have not been known yet.
Delhi: 35-year-old shot dead in Anand Parbat
New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was shot dead in the early hours of Thursday following an altercation with a group of six men, including hDeepak'sfriend, over the construction of a shanty in Anand Parbat area in central Delhi, police said, adding they are questioning three suspects in connection with the case. According to police, the suspects started pelting stones at the house of the victim, identified as Deepak, on Thursday.
Govts, education institutions need to aspire for a better country: Sisodia
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the governments along with educational institutions needed to aspire for a better country first so that they could provide education to the next generation with the goal of fuelling country's growth. He said that while 4.4 million children studied in both government and private schools in Delhi, their aspirations for the future were limited to securing a decent job.
80% consumers benefitted from AAP’s free power scheme: Punjab minister
Almost 80% of consumers who got their electricity bills this month have benefitted from the Aam Aadmi Party government's free power scheme, Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh said on Thursday. As per the mandate of the Punjab government, PSPCL provides 300 units of free power to state consumers per month starting July 1. The power department notification entails granting free 600 units of electricity bimonthly (300 units per month) to all domestic consumers.
Delhi: Education dept writes to PWD over poor quality construction of schools
New Delhi: The directorate of education (DoE) has alleged that non-completion of work, use of low-quality material, and various deficiencies in the construction of government schools by the Public Works Department in Delhi have hampered the functioning of the schools, officials said on Thursday. The PWD did not comment on the matter. Following complaints from schools, the DoE had written to the PWD.
