Delhi schoolchildren beat up Class 8 student, upload video online

A student of Class 8 was allegedly beaten up by her school mates on Wednesday in north Delhi’s Roop Nagar area, who recorded a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media. Police said they have initiated action in the matter.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that on Wednesday, a resident of Malka Ganj filed a complaint stating that his 13-year-old daughter was beaten up by a few students of Class 10 during a scuffle during the day, but they did not report the matter at the time and took the girl to a local hospital. She was discharged after treatment. Later, they found out that the girls had uploaded a video of the incident on Instagram, and decided to approach police.

“A written complaint was tendered by the girl in this regard. She alleged that five girls - all juveniles studying in Class 10 in her school- whom she can identify beat her. The girl was medically examined and as per provisions of Juvenile Justice Act, a police investigation report will be filed before the Juvenile Justice Board,” Kalsi said.