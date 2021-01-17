IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi schools for Classes 10, 12 to reopen tomorrow, Sisodia wishes students
Classes 6 to 8 to reopen at Chandigarh’s govt schools from February 1
Classes 6 to 8 to reopen at Chandigarh’s govt schools from February 1
delhi news

Delhi schools for Classes 10, 12 to reopen tomorrow, Sisodia wishes students

The schools can ask students to come only with the consent of their parents and are required to follow all the Covid-19 precautions.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:48 PM IST

Schools in Delhi, which were shut in March last year to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease, will reopen for Classes 10 and 12 on Monday after the Arvind-Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government allowed all government, government-aided and unaided institutions to call students back to the campus for pre-board preparations and practical work.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education ministry portfolio, held a review meeting with the senior education department officials on Sunday. “Everyone is excited and little nervous at having Class 10& 12 students back in schools from tmrw for practical/counselling. All preparations-sanitizers, masks, social distancing measures- are in place. Good luck to all!” he tweeted after the meeting.

The schools can ask students to come only with the consent of their parents and are required to follow all the Covid-19 precautions. “In order to conduct the activities pertaining to pre-board preparations and practical work, the head of government, aided and unaided recognised schools may call the students of classes 10 and 12 only to school with effect from January 18, 2021. However, the child should be called to school only with the consent of parents, following the enclosed standard operating procedure. Further, while the records of children coming to school be maintained, the same should not be used for attendance purposes as sending the child to school is completely optional for parents,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a circular issued on Wednesday.

Schools that are outside containment zones of the national capital have only been allowed to open and students, teachers and staff living in these zones will not be allowed to attend. The schools have been asked not to hold any assembly and physical outdoor activities. The principals have been asked to guide children not to share books, copies and stationery items.

The pre-board exams for Class 12 will be conducted between March 3 and April 15 and for Class 10 they will be held between April 1 and April 15, the circular stated. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already announced that practical exams will begin from March 1 and written exams will be conducted between May 3 and June 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
A health care worker receives a Covaxin shot at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday.(Amal KS/HT PHOT)
A health care worker receives a Covaxin shot at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday.(Amal KS/HT PHOT)
delhi news

AIIMS guard who showed severe allergic reaction to vaccine released

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:01 AM IST
According to doctors at AIIMS, the security guard had complained of uneasiness, palpitation, headache, and developed rash after 10-15 minutes of having been given a shot. He was moved to the icu, and remained under observation of specialists for a day before being discharged on Sunday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The size of the marching contingents from the armed forces and the paramilitary will be smaller. (ANI)
The size of the marching contingents from the armed forces and the paramilitary will be smaller. (ANI)
delhi news

Republic Day parade to be curtailed

By Anvit Srivastava
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:18 PM IST
Officials privy to the preparations said only 25,000 people will be allowed to watch the parade on Rajpath compared to over 100,000 people who usually turn up for the event. They said only 4,000 people from the general public will be allowed. Rest of the spectators will be VVIP and VIP guests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Connaught Place said that they received inputs of Khalistani outfits and Al-Qaeda may carry out unwanted activities on January 26. (ANI/Twitter)
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Connaught Place said that they received inputs of Khalistani outfits and Al-Qaeda may carry out unwanted activities on January 26. (ANI/Twitter)
delhi news

Delhi Police puts up posters of wanted Khalistani, Al-Qaeda terrorists

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:23 PM IST
The police have also increased patrolling in the area as well as sensitised market and resident welfare associations people in view of security alert.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Classes 6 to 8 to reopen at Chandigarh’s govt schools from February 1
Classes 6 to 8 to reopen at Chandigarh’s govt schools from February 1
delhi news

Delhi schools for Classes 10, 12 to reopen tomorrow, Sisodia wishes students

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:48 PM IST
The schools can ask students to come only with the consent of their parents and are required to follow all the Covid-19 precautions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The complainant-lawyer had filed a cheating complaint with the police alleging that MMT, its CEO and one of its employees, who had planned his holiday package, conspired to cheat him. (HT ARCHIVE)
The complainant-lawyer had filed a cheating complaint with the police alleging that MMT, its CEO and one of its employees, who had planned his holiday package, conspired to cheat him. (HT ARCHIVE)
delhi news

HC puts on hold trial court order summoning Make My Trip CEO in cheating case

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:48 PM IST
The high court also issued notice to the state and the lawyer, who had lodged the cheating complaint against MMT, its CEO and a company employee, seeking their response on Kalra's plea by February 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The high court’s observations came while awarding compensation for loss of dependency to a woman, who lost her 23-year-old son in a road accident in 2008, and enhanced the award amount from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.42 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.80 lakh.(HT ARCHIVE)
The high court’s observations came while awarding compensation for loss of dependency to a woman, who lost her 23-year-old son in a road accident in 2008, and enhanced the award amount from 2.42 lakh to 6.80 lakh.(HT ARCHIVE)
delhi news

Delhi High Court says parents of road accident victim entitled to compensation

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:40 PM IST
The high court directed that a copy of this judgement be sent to the Registrar General who shall circulate it to all Motor Accident Claims Tribunals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traffic moves slowly through a dense fog in New Delhi. Cold wave conditions continued across North India claiming 165 lives this winter. AFP PHOTO / Prakash Singh
Traffic moves slowly through a dense fog in New Delhi. Cold wave conditions continued across North India claiming 165 lives this winter. AFP PHOTO / Prakash Singh
delhi news

Delhi's records minimum temperature of 5.7 degrees Celsius

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:33 AM IST
The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 5.7 degrees Celsius this morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Due to dense fog in Delhi and adjoining states on Sunday morning, around 26 trains travelling in and around the national capital were delayed.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Due to dense fog in Delhi and adjoining states on Sunday morning, around 26 trains travelling in and around the national capital were delayed.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'severe' category; overall AQI at 428

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:28 AM IST
An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The traffic police will deploy a large number of its personnel to divert traffic in view of these restrictions.(REUTERS)
The traffic police will deploy a large number of its personnel to divert traffic in view of these restrictions.(REUTERS)
delhi news

Traffic restrictions in New Delhi for R-Day rehearsals between Sun and Thurs

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:15 AM IST
“The route for the rehearsals will be from Vijay Chowk to C-Hexagon via Rajpath and there will be restricted traffic crossings at Rajpath-Rafi Marg, Rajpath-Janpath, Rajpath-Mansingh Road and Rajpath-C Hexagon,” said Manish Kumar Agrawal, joint commissioner of traffic police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Each centre had a target of vaccinating 100 people on Saturday.
Each centre had a target of vaccinating 100 people on Saturday.
delhi news

Will set an example that the vaccine is safe

By Fareeha Iftikhar, Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:32 AM IST
Until Saturday evening, 4,319 of the scheduled 8,100 persons had got vaccinated in Delhi. Hospital authorities said some who were to get the jab said they were not in the city, or cited personal reasons. Authorities said the absentees could also be attributed to a glitch in the CoWIN app.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanitiation worker Manish Kumar was the first person in the Capital to be administered a Covid-19 jab as Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Dr Randeep Guleria look on at AIIMS on Saturday.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Sanitiation worker Manish Kumar was the first person in the Capital to be administered a Covid-19 jab as Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Dr Randeep Guleria look on at AIIMS on Saturday.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

One small jab, a giant leap for Delhi

By Sweta Goswami, Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:41 AM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal assured people about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, saying “there is no need to worry” and urged people to continue to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. State health minister Satyendar Jain described the drive as successful.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Central Pollution Control Board recordings show that the overall air quality index of Delhi on Saturday was 407, in the ‘severe’ zone, as against the 460 recorded on Friday(Vipin Kumar/HT file photo)
Central Pollution Control Board recordings show that the overall air quality index of Delhi on Saturday was 407, in the ‘severe’ zone, as against the 460 recorded on Friday(Vipin Kumar/HT file photo)
delhi news

Air ‘severe’ despite improved wind speeds

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:55 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Friday forecasted that the air quality of Delhi was on its way to sliding into the ‘severe plus’ or ‘emergency’ levels on Saturday. Even though till 10am on Saturday, Delhi was engulfed in a thick blanket of fog.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a statement issued, the ministry also said that the zoo authorities have been directed to use disinfectant spray of lime juice.(HT/File Photo)
In a statement issued, the ministry also said that the zoo authorities have been directed to use disinfectant spray of lime juice.(HT/File Photo)
delhi news

Delhi zoo reports first bird flu death, doubles down on safety measures

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Environment ministry officials confirmed that with the positive case at Delhi zoo, safety protocol at the premises had been intensified. The only solace this time, as compared to the last avian flu breakout at the zoo in 2016, is that this time the zoo is already closed for the general public.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The hospital saw 31 health care workers receive the shot after signing an informed consent form as mandated by the country’s apex drug regulator that gave the vaccine an approval in “clinical trial mode.”(ANI)
The hospital saw 31 health care workers receive the shot after signing an informed consent form as mandated by the country’s apex drug regulator that gave the vaccine an approval in “clinical trial mode.”(ANI)
delhi news

RML resident docs raise concerns over Covaxin shots

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:05 AM IST
“We would like to bring to your notice that the residents are a bit apprehensive about the lack of complete trial in case of Covaxin and might not participate in huge numbers thus defeating the purpose of vaccination.” representative of the resident doctors’ association at the hospital said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The beneficiaries on Saturday included some of the leading doctors of Delhi who volunteered to take the first jab at various centres to build confidence about the two vaccines among the healthcare workers and the general public.(HT_PRINT)
The beneficiaries on Saturday included some of the leading doctors of Delhi who volunteered to take the first jab at various centres to build confidence about the two vaccines among the healthcare workers and the general public.(HT_PRINT)
delhi news

Covid-19 vaccine drive kicks off in national capital, 53% turn out for jabs

By Anonna Dutt, Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:51 AM IST
Of the 11 districts in Delhi, the highest turnout was recorded at 71.44% in south Delhi. This was followed by the northwest district where 64% of the 1,100 healthcare workers were given the first dose. The north district vaccinated 32.1% of the total target, the lowest among the 11 districts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP