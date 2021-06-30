Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi sees drop in Covid-19 cases; reports 94 single-day infection, 6 deaths

Delhi’s Covid-19 numbers on Wednesday indicate a decline from Tuesday’s 101 new cases, but it is still more than those recorded on Monday and Sunday
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 05:07 PM IST
A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India.(Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

Delhi reported 94 new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the previous 24 hours, down from Tuesday’s 101 cases in a single day, thereby taking the cumulative infection tally of the national capital to 1,434,188, the health department’s daily bulletin showed. The positivity rate of the city was logged at 0.12%, yet another decline from the preceding day’s 0.15%, the bulletin data added.

As many as six fatalities were recorded that took the death toll of the capital to 24,977. The total number of recoveries has reached 1,407,832 following the recovery of 240 patients in the previous 24 hours, the data further stated.

Although Wednesday’s numbers indicate a decline from Tuesday’s 101 new cases, it is still more than those reported on Monday and Sunday. Moreover, on Monday, with 59 new coronavirus cases, Delhi recorded the lowest daily spike in cases since April last year.

Delhi vaccinated 203,153 beneficiaries in the previous 24 hours, of which, 165,789 were inoculated with the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and the remaining 37,369 were given the second dose. According to the bulletin data, 7,753,986 people have been administered vaccine doses in the national capital so far. While 5,972,617 have only taken their first dose of the vaccine, as many as 17,81,369 have received their second jabs as well.

Last Saturday, Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that vaccination in Delhi is happening at a “record pace” and that it is going to “protect Delhi” from the possible third wave of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

