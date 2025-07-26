Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi sees light rain, cooler weather, cleaner air

ByAheli Das
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 10:40 am IST

Generally cloudy skies will persist throughout the day on Saturday, with chances of very light to light rain in several parts of the city: IMD

New Delhi: Scattered rain brought relief to Delhi early Saturday, with temperatures dipping slightly and air quality improving to the ‘satisfactory’ category.

Scattered rain continued in parts of Delhi until the early hours of Saturday. (Representative photo)
Scattered rain continued in parts of Delhi until the early hours of Saturday. (Representative photo)

“Generally cloudy skies will persist throughout the day on Saturday, with chances of very light to light rain in several parts of the city. This might be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning,” said an IMD official.

Scattered rain continued in parts of Delhi until the early hours of Saturday. According to the IMD, a “trace amount” of rain was recorded at the Safdarjung and Palam weather stations between 11.30 pm on Friday and 2.30 am on Saturday; other weather stations like Ayanagar recorded 23 mm of rain, and Ridge recorded 0.4 mm during the same period.

The IMD considers up to 15.5 mm of rainfall as light rainfall, 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm as moderate, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm as heavy, and 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm as very heavy rainfall.

Delhi’s minimum temperature dropped by a degree to 27.0°C on Saturday. The maximum temperature is also expected to decrease gradually in the coming days and hover around 30–32°C by the middle of next week, as compared to 36.9°C recorded on Friday.

Air quality improved to the “satisfactory” category by Saturday morning and was logged at 91 (satisfactory) at 9 am, compared to the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 136 (moderate) recorded at 4 pm on Friday, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

IMD forecasts suggest similar weather conditions will continue, but no alerts have been issued for the weekend or the subsequent days.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi sees light rain, cooler weather, cleaner air
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On