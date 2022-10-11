Delhi sets new record: Wettest October since 1956

Jasjeev Gandhiok

New Delhi: The capital received another 6.9mm of rainfall in between 8:30 am on Monday and 5:30 pm on Tuesday, taking Delhi’s October rainfall total past last year’s total of 122.5mm to make it Delhi’s wettest October since 1956, India Meteorological Data (IMD) data shows. Delhi has so far received 128.6mm of rainfall and the last time it was higher was in 1956, when October saw 236.2mm of rainfall. Overall, this is Delhi’s fourth wettest October so far, placing it behind only 1910 (185.9mm), 1956 (236.2mm) and the all-time record of 1954 (238.3), data from 1901 shows.

Delhi is likely to add more rainfall to its monthly quota till Wednesday, with isolated drizzle activity and very light rainfall likely, however, rains will stop in the region from Thursday onwards, met officials say.

“Most of the rain activity has finished and only isolated parts may receive a drizzle now. We do not expect any rain after that till October 17,” says R.K Jenamani, stating this year’s October rainfall activity showed a longer duration of impact, stretching from Oct 7-11, whereas last October, the rainfall was limited to a period of around two days. “Last October, there was a major 24-hour spell of 87.9mm in a single day. This year, we have seen strong cloud cover and good, incessant rain from October 7 to 11, with peak rain activity occurring on October 8, when rain was recorded almost throughout the entire day,” said Jenamani.

He says the intensity of this weather system was strong, largely due to the interaction of a western disturbance with a tropical system moving from the Arabian sea towards Rajasthan and NCR. “This meant easterly winds from the Arabian sea were constantly feeding this WD and moisture kept coming in, keeping the clouds intact over NCR. This has kept Delhi’s maximum temperature to around 24 degrees or lower for three consecutive days and the difference between the maximum and minimum temperature was also fairly low, making this October more intense in terms of extreme weather,” he added.

Delhi’s maximum temperature showed rose by 6.5 degrees as compared to Tuesday, to a record a maximum of 30.1 degrees Celsius, however, this was still four degrees for what is normal for this time of the year. Delhi’s maximum on Monday had been 23.6 degrees, on Sunday it was 24.1 and on Saturday, just 23.4 degrees. Delhi’s minimum temperature also rose by 1.3 degrees, with it recorded at 20.5 degrees – around normal.

In terms of air quality, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) also deteriorated slightly, returning to the ‘satisfactory’ category after Delhi recorded two consecutive ‘good’ air days. Delhi’s AQI was classified as 66, as per Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4 pm national bulletin. In comparison, it was 44 on Monday, Delhi’s lowest AQI in over two years.

Forecast for Wednesday shows isolated parts will receive drizzle activity, with the maximum temperature hovering around 31 degrees. The minimum will meanwhile remain around 20 degrees. Delhi’s AQI is also expected to remain in the satisfactory range, officials say.