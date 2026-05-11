New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested six operatives and sharpshooters allegedly linked with the Rashid Cablewala-Hashim Baba gang and recovered 10 illegal firearms, including a rifle, and 81 live cartridges from their possession, an official said on Sunday. Delhi: Six members of Rashid Cablewala-Hashim Baba gang held with cache of firearms, ammo

The accused were identified as Faiz Qureshi , Maaz , Nawajish , Affak , Imran alias Teli and Arshad alias Chota , all residents of northeast Delhi, he said.

According to police, the accused were active members and henchmen of the gang operating in the trans-Yamuna region, and were allegedly planning attacks against rival gang members.

"A team of the crime branch was conducting surveillance on active gangs and wanted criminals when it received information on May 6 that several associates of Rashid Cablewala and Hashim Baba had gathered at a club on Pusa Road in central Delhi," a senior police officer said.

A police team kept surveillance outside the premises as the club was heavily crowded and apprehended four suspects when they came outside around 4 am, the officer said.

During a search, police recovered four sophisticated pistols, including two Italy-made Beretta pistols, and 32 live cartridges from their car.

"Subsequently, based on sustained interrogation and follow-up raids, two more gang operatives were arrested and additional illegal weapons were recovered," he said.

The total recovery includes nine pistols of .30 and .32 calibre with 77 live cartridges, and one .312-bore rifle along with four cartridges, police said.

According to investigators, the accused were in direct contact with fugitive gangster Rashid Cablewala through a web application and were allegedly involved in extortion, illegal betting and gang-related activities.

Police said Rashid Cablewala, a close associate of jailed gangster Hashim Baba, is believed to be operating from Dubai, while the latter is lodged in Tihar Jail.

The gang is allegedly linked in several murders, extortion bids and firing incidents across Delhi in recent years, including the murders of businessmen Nadir Shah and Sunil Jain.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway, the official said.

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