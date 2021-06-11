Delhi skill university to start student intake from next academic year

Education minister Manish Sisodia on Friday announced that the upcoming Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will start admitting students from the next academic session (2022-2023) and said the university will not enrol students on the basis of their class 12 board results; rather will reach out to schools to identify students’ interests, talent and mindset for entrepreneurship.

The Delhi government established the DSEU in Dwarka last year. The university will offer 12 job-oriented undergraduate courses, including BA in Digital Media, BA in Business Management, BA in Data Analytics, and BA in Aesthetics and Beauty, among others.

Initially, the university will admit 6,000 students of which, 4,500 will be enrolled in diploma courses and 1,500 in degree courses. It will conduct an aptitude test in December or January based on which students will be selected.

In a statement issued by the Delhi government on Friday, Sisiodia said, “The admission process of the DESU will be such that the university will go to schools to extend admissions to all those children who want to be involved in skills learning. The DSEU will conduct aptitude tests in the months of December/January and based on the test results, students will be admitted. DSEU will focus on conducting a 360-degree assessment. While most universities are continuing with their old practice of admitting students based on grades, DSEU will be the first university in India that will focus on the overall interests, talent, and mindset of students. Such practice is new in India but is not unpopular abroad.”

“Universities such as Oxford in the UK admit students based on the courses and projects they do, and not on grades in board exams. Similarly, our children now can now be certain of the fact that they will get admitted into a university that will not stress on their grades but on their intent and their interest to study skills and become entrepreneurs,” the education minister said.

Sisodia on Friday also interacted with principals of Delhi government schools, the vice-chancellor of DSEU, Neeharika Vohra, and MLA Atishi Marlena, through a webinar to discuss the admission plan for the university. “The purpose of this university is to impart confidence to every student, irrespective of his/her calibre. Generic undergraduate courses do not encourage our students to become entrepreneurs. We cannot think that our children will study generic and archaic courses to be future ready. They need to be equipped with adequate skills…”