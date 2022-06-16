Centre to help govt school students graduating class 12 to develop business ideas
The government school students who will be clearing their class 12 this year will have the option of availing of support from the incubation centre being set up at the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) to develop their business ideas.
In a directive issued to school heads on Wednesday, the directorate of education (DoE) said the top 126 teams which were shortlisted for participation in the Business Blasters Investment Summit this March will be provided handholding support and other services through the Business Blasters incubation centre being set up at DSEU.
Last year, the Delhi government had started the Business Blasters programme for students of classes 11 and 12, as part of its entrepreneurship curriculum. With the first batch of these students set to graduate higher secondary school this year, DSEU will be conducting an orientation session and will handhold these students while they develop their business ideas.
As part of the Business Blasters programme, students were mentored and provided a financial capital of ₹2,000 as seed money to help kick-start their business ideas.
“In order to now take these tops 126 teams to the next level and formalize them into well run companies, these student ventures need handholding support or various aspects of their business, such as defining a sustainable business model, setting up the company, dealing with exists, managing internal HR disputes and other such unique challenges,” wrote Rita Sharma, additional Deputy Director of Education (schools) wrote to heads of schools. The incubation centre at DSEU for business blasters will provide mentoring, training on business-related topics to students, working space, registration of businesses and compliance services.
Sukhbir Singh Yadav, principal of Government Co-ed Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Sector 21, Rohini, and president of Vice and Principals’ Association of Delhi, said that students were invested in their projects and any opportunity seeking to offer further support was welcome.
“From our school, we have two teams among the 126 teams. Students have been familiarised with the startup culture and are invested in their ideas. They will be able to carry forward their ideas even after passing out of school if the university can provide them a platform,” said Yadav.
