Delhi stadium rentals cut by up to 50% to attract global events

In a bid to transform Delhi into a hub for live entertainment and cultural events, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has slashed rental rates for all major stadiums in the Capital by 40–50%. Officials said the move is expected to draw more national and international concerts and large-scale events to Delhi, many of which had shifted to other cities due to high venue costs in Delhi. Previously, steep rentals often made Delhi unviable for international concerts and festivals, but the revised structure is expected to attract higher footfall and spending. (HT Archive)

The decision follows a joint initiative between the Delhi government and the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports. Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and SAI approved the reduction earlier this month after several rounds of consultations with industry stakeholders.

Officials said the reduced rates will boost tourism, create jobs, and open opportunities for allied sectors such as hospitality, food and beverage, and transport. Previously, steep rentals often made Delhi unviable for international concerts and festivals, but the revised structure is expected to attract higher footfall and spending.

Kapil Mishra, Delhi’s minister for art, culture and languages and tourism, said the step aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making Delhi a “hub for live events and concert economy.”

“High booking rates of stadiums were a major obstacle, forcing organisers to look at cities such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Gurugram and Noida. After discussions with Union minister Mandaviya and two roundtables with the industry, this historic decision has been taken,” Mishra said on Saturday.

On September 2, Mishra met Mandaviya along with senior representatives from the Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA) and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) to discuss ways to position Delhi as a “global event hub”. Talks focused on cutting rental rates and simplifying event-related procedures. Mandaviya assured stakeholders that measures would be taken to strengthen Delhi’s cultural economy.

The Delhi government has been working to reposition the city as a cultural capital by maximising the use of its stadium infrastructure beyond sports. Venues to benefit include Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex (including the Indoor Stadium), Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, Syama Prasad Mookherjee Swimming Pool Complex, and Talkatora Indoor Stadium.

Officials added that further measures, including simplifying event permissions and introducing a single-window clearance system, are being discussed to make Delhi a preferred global destination for cultural and entertainment events.