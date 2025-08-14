Delhi: Surgeon on murder trial throws rice on court floor in ‘black magic’ bid

A surgeon on trial for murder threw rice on the courtroom floor in Delhi on Monday, purportedly to perform “black magic”, after which the court convicted him of disrupting proceedings. The accused, Chander Vibhash, allegedly committed a murder in Hari Nagar, west Delhi in 2011, and the trial is currently in the prosecution evidence stage. The incident took place inside a courtroom at Tis Hazari Court before additional sessions judge Shefali Barnala Tandon. (Representational image)

The incident took place inside a courtroom at Tis Hazari Court before additional sessions judge Shefali Barnala Tandon. The accused was present in the court while the judge was summoning nodal officers of broadband networks with the requisite records pertaining to the case, when staff and lawyers saw the accused throw some rice on the floor under the dais.

After the judge questioned the accused, he said that he had some rice in his hands which had just fallen. However, the court noted that he failed to explain why he was carrying rice in his hands while entering the court and during the proceedings.

The court said, “It is informed by some staff members of the court that on August 2, when the court was on leave, some rice was also found thrown on the floor of the court.”

Vibhash replied that he was present that day through videoconference, but the reader told the court that Vibhash was physically present in the courtroom that day.

The court noted, “The court room is entirely full and the advocates present in court have asked to get the rice removed/cleaned, spilled all over as they hesitate to approach the dais for their matters to be taken up after this matter.”

The court directed the accused to collect the rice which he threw on the floor and got it cleaned through sweepers.

The court said that proceedings were halted briefly until the floor was cleaned as the advocates suspected the accused of attempting “black magic”.

While noting that the accused knelt down and apologised for his act, the court said that such acts undermined the judicial process.

“Disrespect towards the court or disruption of judicial proceedings sends a damaging public message and such overt behaviour of accused today not only disrupted the court proceedings and undermined the judicial process but also threatens the very foundation of our legal system,” the court said.

The court also relied on the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, which prohibits and criminalises such practices.

The court convicted the accused under Section 267 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (intentional insult or interruption to a public servant while they are engaged in a judicial proceeding) and ordered his imprisonment till the court rises, along with a fine of ₹2,000.