Delhi targets 2,000 new public toilets over next year

Delhi will get 2,000 new public toilets over the next year, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Tourism Department constructing 1,000 each, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday. CM Gupta made the announcement while inaugurating a newly built public convenience complex at Labour Chowk in Singalpur (HT)

Gupta made the announcement while inaugurating a newly built public convenience complex at Labour Chowk in Singalpur village, Shalimar Bagh.

Officials said the government would bear the entire cost of the 1,000 toilets to be constructed by the MCD through the Chief Minister’s Development Fund (CMDF).

Gupta said the tourism department would construct 500 toilets over the next six months and another 500 in the following six months. The Singalpur toilet complex was completed in around three months despite adverse weather conditions, she said.

The chief minister said the government was also focusing on improving basic infrastructure in slum clusters, including toilets, water supply, sewerage, electricity connections and pipelines.

She said road widening and resurfacing work, along with the installation of CCTV cameras, was underway across the city.

Gupta announced that a “Unity Mall” would be developed at the site of the old Delhi Haat in Pitampura. She said the proposed facility would house emporiums representing different states and offer regional cuisines from across the country.

She said the redevelopment would give the area a new identity and provide a family-oriented destination.

The chief minister said the tourism department was also working on beautifying Delhi’s entry points, including the construction of new gateways on routes entering the Capital.

“The labour department had begun fresh registration of construction workers to help them access government welfare schemes. Special mobile vans were also being prepared to conduct health check-ups at construction sites and other workplaces,” she said.

Gupta also inspected development works related to the Munak Canal in the Shalimar Bagh constituency and called for coordination between government departments and the MCD to expedite infrastructure projects.

In her address, Gupta also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s years in public service and urged people to light an “Aashirwad ka Diya” at home on September 17, his birthday, to wish him good health and a long life.