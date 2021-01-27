Delhi to conduct Covid vaccination drive today to make up for R-Day
Delhi will conduct an out-of-schedule vaccination drive against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday, as centres could not vaccinate people on Republic Day. The city usually holds Covid-19 vaccination drives on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
This is as per the central government’s directive to ensure that routine immunisation services—which are conducted mostly on Wednesday and Friday at Delhi hospitals and dispensaries—are not disturbed.
“The vaccination drive will happen today [Wednesday] as the centres were closed for Republic Day yesterday [Tuesday],” said a senior official from Delhi’s health department.
On Monday, the city had vaccinated 7,408 beneficiaries of the 8,100 targeted, crossing the 90% mark for the first time since the nationwide roll-out of the vaccination drive on January 16.
Data showed that a total of 41 hospitals—a mix of private and government facilities—either clocked 100% turnout or exceeded their target of 100 jabs on Monday. Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital in Rohini and Mata Chanan Devi hospital in west Delhi recorded the highest turnout of 140 each. Government hospitals such as Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in Tahirpur, Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant, ILBS and Dr Hegdewar Arogya Sansthan, all reported a 100% turnout or more.
With the number of people turning up for vaccination at each site increasing, the government is likely to take a decision on increasing the number of session sites within the 81 hospitals currently running the vaccination drive or holding the drives in other hospitals as well.
Big hospitals such as Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospitals have planned for three or four session sites as they have over 8,000 employees across the hospitals and the medical college.
“The data of vaccination rates will be looked at in the state-level meeting and a decision will be taken to open more session sites or sites at more hospitals wherever the coverage is more than 90%. This will speed up the vaccination drive,” said a senior official from Delhi’s health department.
Delhi has an estimated 300,000 healthcare workers and staff at hospitals and dispensaries who are first in line to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
