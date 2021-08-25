Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi to experience a dry spell for next four days: IMD
Representational Image. (HT file)
Representational Image. (HT file)
delhi news

Delhi to experience a dry spell for next four days: IMD

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 28 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 37°C. Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Wednesday morning
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 08:23 AM IST

Delhi is likely to see a dry spell for the next four days as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 28 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 37°C.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 27.3°C, and the maximum temperature was 38.8°C.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Wednesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 113. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 100, which is in the satisfactory category.

Also Read | 12 liquor retail zones in Delhi to go on auction today, bidding closes next week

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Tuesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Delhi’s AQI is in satisfactory category due to good ventilation and very low dust re-suspension owing to wet soil. It is forecasted to deteriorate to moderate category for the next two days due to drying to wet soil with low/scattered rainfall.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.