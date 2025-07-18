Delhi to get 600 crore funds from Centre: CM Rekha Gupta

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that the city will receive ₹600 crore in special financial assistance from the central government by the end of July under the Special Assistance to States/UTs for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

The announcement came after a meeting with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. “The Union finance minister shared details of the SASCI scheme during our meeting. Under this, the Delhi government will receive ₹600 crore in special assistance by the end of this month. A proposal for the allocation will soon be sent to the Ministry of Finance,” Gupta said in a statement.

She added that the funds will be utilised to accelerate key infrastructure and civic projects across the Capital, including initiatives related to traffic management, drainage, green energy, and waste management.

Gupta also lauded the Centre’s approach to federal cooperation and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for promoting “collaborative development” across states and Union Territories. “Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, the central government’s collaborative development policy has given Delhi a new direction and momentum. The people of Delhi are now witnessing the benefits of this joint effort between the Centre and the state,” she said.

Launched in 2020–21 as part of the post-Covid economic revival strategy, the SASCI scheme offers interest-free loans for 50 years to states and UTs to support capital expenditure. The scheme is aimed at promoting infrastructure development, employment generation, and sustainable growth by strengthening state capacities through long-term funding and reform incentives

.