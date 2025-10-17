Delhi to host 30 major music, cultural festivals in 80 days as city eyes ‘Creative Capital’ tag

Unveiling the road map at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta said the government’s broader aim is to make Delhi an “event-friendly city” by reducing venue rentals, upgrading infrastructure to global standards and introducing a single-window system to fast-track permissions.

Delhi is set to groove and rock this festive season. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that the national capital will host more than 30 major national and international music and cultural festivals over the next 80 days, as part of the government’s bid to transform the city into India’s “Creative Capital”.

“Delhi is no longer just the national capital; it is emerging as India’s creative capital. When we took charge, we realised that several events skipped Delhi because venues were too costly and approvals took too long. With coordination from the central government, we’ve streamlined the entire process,” Gupta said.

The upcoming calendar features a diverse lineup of Indian and international performers, including Travis Scott, Krishna Das, Zakir Khan, Papon, AP Dhillon, Armaan Malik, Jonita Gandhi and Radhika Das. The events, to be held from October 18 through December, will be jointly organised by the Delhi government, the Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA), and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).

Gupta said the “concert economy” has become a significant driver of global urban growth and deserves similar institutional support in India. She added that the single-window clearance system — used successfully for Kanwar Yatra committees, Ramlilas and now for Chhath organisers — will be extended to large cultural and music events as well.

“There was a time when organisers hesitated to bring large-scale concerts to Delhi due to lack of facilities and support. We have corrected that,” she said, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya for their cooperation.

According to Gupta, rental tariffs at major venues, including Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium, National Stadium, Thyagaraj Stadium and Chhatrasal Stadium, have been slashed, while modernisation work is underway to align them with international event standards. The government also plans to develop new, world-class venues capable of hosting audiences in the thousands.

Tourism, arts and culture minister Kapil Mishra said Delhi’s “concert economy” could soon be worth ₹3,000 crore, with the reforms expected to boost tourism, employment and local business.

“The road map prepared under the chief minister’s leadership will make Delhi a global hub for live entertainment and cultural exchange. Based on current projections, the city could generate revenue of over ₹3,000 crore in the next financial year,” Mishra said.

He added that the initiative followed consultations with over 40 industry representatives from EEMA, FICCI and other bodies, who had flagged that venue rentals in Delhi were over four times higher than in other cities. “Within a month, meetings with the sports ministry helped reduce stadium rates across Delhi, clearing the way for large-scale events to return to the capital,” he said.