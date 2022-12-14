Delhi to host 8 major G-20 related events between March- Sept 2023

Delhi will be hosting at least eight major events during the G-20 presidency period starting from foreign ministers meet in March next year leading up to the gathering of heads of States on September 9-10. Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Wednesday undertook a high level review meeting of all the key departments of Delhi to take a stock of the preparations for the major events. Besides deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi ministers, the meeting chaired by LG saw the participation of heads of road owning agencies, urban local bodies as well as the Delhi police.

Saxena said that the G-20 Summit acts as an opportunity for the Capital to showcase itself to the world. “This milestone should be utilised by Delhi to emerge as a city which is “forever clean and forever in celebration”, he added. Over the last 6 months, Delhi has been undertaking several initiatives in the run up to the G-20 presidency year including improvement of the stretch leading from IGI Airport road to central Delhi.

Eight G-20 events to be hosted

Saxena said that there is a need for a complete makeover and refurbishing of the city for hosting eight G-20 events beginning from March 1, 2023. The list of events that will be hosted in the national capital include Parliament-20 summit on June 5-6; 4th Sherpa Meeting on September 3-6, 4th Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting on September 5-6, Joint Sherpas and Finance Deputies Meeting on September 6, Joint Finance and Energy Deputies Meeting on September 7 and Joint Finance and Energy Ministers Meeting on September 8, 2023, an official from the LG office explained.

Saxena said that there are just 108 days left for the first event in March and only 250 days left for the G-20 Summit in September, 2023. “This on the one hand provides a very tight timeline for tasks to be completed but on the other hand its also provides the city with an opportunity to overhaul and revamp itself in record time. There should be seamless coordination between various implementing agencies who should work as a team. Any lapse in delivery will be taken extremely seriously with responsibilities being fixed and stringent action being taken,” LG said.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that these events are a big opportunity for the city and a massive responsibility for the government to ensure Delhi’s success as a host city. The review meeting saw a presentation by New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) chairman Amit Yadav for identifying the key areas and targets for each agency over the next months. Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said that all the steps with regard to acquisition of electric buses and branding of public transport will be completed on time.

Saxena said that the G-20 summit should be utilised to change the face of the national Capital for a long time to come. “We should ensure uniformity of architectural aspects of the stretch between Kartavya Path (Central Vista) where most visiting delegates will travel and other sites like the Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan. There is also a need for augmenting the 5G Network in and around the Summit sites, sprucing up of Hotels in the NDMC area, introduction of double-decker buses on limited roads,” Saxena added.

Targets and themes

A senior official from the LG office, who did not wish to be named, said that the five key thrust areas that have been identified include infrastructure improvement, sanitation and beautification, showcasing Indian culture, improving citizen participation and summit related documentation. “The infrastructure segment will include improving road infrastructure, walkability, refurbishing of signages as well as beautifying the space under side of flyovers. The road owning agencies have been asked to spruce up central verges and footpaths while directing that the availability of drinking water in public places is ensured,” the official said. Since six out of the eight events being hosted by Delhi will be undertaken when the monsoon will still be active the agencies such as MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), PWD (Public Works Department) and I&FC (Irrigation & Flood Control) have been asked to deploy permanent measures for preventing water-logging.

The sanitation targets include installation of dustbins across the city, cleaning of central and side verges of all PWD and MCD roads, and a concerted effort to fast-track the flattening of all existing landfill sites with the aim of completing works on the Okhla landfill site before the events commenced, the LG office said. “Apart from these, beautification of markets and public places and installation of public sculptures across the city will be ensured,” the official added.

Under the initiatives for showcasing Indian culture, the tourism department and urban local bodies have been directed to undertake landscaping and facade illumination of key monuments like Qutub Minar, Lodi Garden, Red Fort, Purana Qila, Humayun’s Tomb and Sunder Nursery. “Apart from this, iconic markets like Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, Khan Market and Dilli Haat will be spruced up. The administration will be organising visits of G-20 delegates and visitors to iconic markets and Langars (community meals) at places like Bangla Sahib and ISKCON Temple,” he added. LG office has added that the departments will be carrying out several citizen participation activities including G-20 Marathon, weekend community events, social media campaigns, decorated autos rickshaws and photography competitions.