Delhi to recarpet 400 km of roads after Grap curbs lift

The Delhi government is planning to initiate recarpeting work of 400km of arterial road network across the Capital after the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) restrictions are lifted, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday. Roads will be rebuilt wall-to-wall and fitted with mist spray systems to reduce dust pollution, the CM said. (HT Archive)

Of the total planned stretch, the Centre has released a budget for 300km and work on the remaining stretch will be undertaken by the Delhi government using their own resources.

“The construction of these roads will not only improve traffic flow but will also significantly reduce the dust generated from dilapidated and broken roads, which has been a major cause of pollution in Delhi. The capital’s roads, in dire need of repair for years, are finally going to see better days,” Gupta said.

Delhi recorded the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 388 (“very poor”) on Tuesday and restrictions under Grap stage 3 are currently in force. The curbs include a ban on construction and demolition activities, older vehicles (BS-3 petrol, BS-4 diesel) and measures like intensifying dust control and potentially shifting schools to hybrid learning.

CM Gupta said that these roads will be constructed wall-to-wall to completely eliminate the problem of dust rising from the road edges. “Besides, to effectively control pollution, the Delhi government is continuously installing mist spray systems on the central verges (median dividers) of the roads to neutralise dust particles,” she added.

Gupta said the tendering process has already been completed. “As soon as Grap is lifted, the Public Works Department (PWD) will begin work on a war footing, and road construction activities will be visible simultaneously in various parts of the Capital. Roads that were constructed five years ago or whose condition has become extremely poor will be reconstructed on a priority basis. These roads are expected to be completed in the current financial year,” the CM said.