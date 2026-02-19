Delhi to set up more biomedical waste treatment plants to ease load on existing facilities

The Delhi government on Wednesday said it plans to set up additional common biomedical waste treatment facilities (CBWTFs) across the capital to ease pressure on the city’s two existing plants, which currently process all of Delhi’s biomedical waste. Biomedical waste dumped along the banks of the Yamuna near Signature Bridge during Covid time. (HT Archive)

The decision was taken at a meeting on Wednesday, chaired by environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and attended by senior officials from the National Productivity Council (NPC), the environment department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to work out an implementation road map.

Officials said a presentation was made to the minister outlining current and projected biomedical waste generation trends, along with possible specifications for new plants.

Delhi currently generates around 40 tonnes of biomedical waste every day, and projections indicate that the volume is likely to rise in the coming decades. Each new facility proposed by the government is expected to have the capacity to handle up to 46 tonnes of biomedical waste per day.

An assessment to determine the number of additional CBWTFs required and their locations is still underway, officials said.

“While it has been decided to create more CBWTFs, the final number and the areas where they will be set up are still being assessed and will be finalised soon,” an official present at the meeting said, requesting anonymity.

At present, the two existing facilities cater to all districts of Delhi. The proposed facilities, however, are expected to serve clusters of three districts each to ensure more efficient and dedicated waste management.

Sirsa said the government intends to bring in operators equipped with advanced technology while ensuring compliance with environmental norms.

“We are inviting new partners equipped with the highest standards of technology. The tender will be floated soon,” he said, adding that the proposed plants are being planned to cater to waste generated in east, northeast and Shahdara districts, as well as west, southwest and central Delhi.

The new facilities will process segregated biomedical waste through autoclaving and shredding, followed by secure landfilling.

“Proper disposal of biomedical waste is crucial for the overall health of Delhi’s residents. Unmanaged waste poses serious risks that we are determined to address,” Sirsa said, adding that the move forms part of the government’s long-term strategy on waste management and air pollution control.