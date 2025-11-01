A day after the Delhi Police announced the launching of a new system that will automatically convert cybercrime complaints with fraud value above ₹1 lakh into e-FIRs, the chief of the police force, Satish Golchha on Friday issued a circular detailing the procedure to be followed by investigating officers (IOs) in such cases and the creation of cyber help desks at all the 200 plus police stations across the city. Delhi top cop issues norms on handling e-FIRs in cybercrime incidents

According to the circular, while e-FIRs against cyber fraud complaints with value above ₹1 lakh will be registered at the police stations, the cases shall be transferred to the concerned department, depending on the fraud amount.

“If the fraud value is up to ₹25 lakh, the e-FIRs will be sent to the cyber police station of the concerned district. When the cheating amount is above ₹25 lakh and up to ₹50 lakh, the crime branch’s cyber cell will investigate such cases. The intelligence fusion and strategic operations (IFSO) unit will take up investigation into cases where the fraud value is above ₹50 lakh,” a senior police officer said, quoting the circular.

The circular directed all IOs to initiate mandatory processes involved in such investigations — such as lien marking, freezing of account (if required), collecting CDRs/SDRs and CCTV footage — immediately, without waiting for signatures of the complainant as soon as the e-FIR is registered. It said that the complainant should also be informed about the registration of the e-FIR without any delay.

“The IO will further ensure that the complainant is requested to visit the concerned police station, within 72 hours of the e-FIR registration, to sign the printed copy of the e-FIR, as per provision of Section 173 of The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023,” the circular said.

If the complainant does not appear within the 72 hours time period, the IO shall issue a notice to the complainant telling them that the e-FIR shall be closed and all actions taken earlier would be withdrawn due to non-compliance, it further said.