Delhi traffic advisory: Avoid these roads today amid Diljit Dosanjh concert, Radha Soami satsang

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the Radha Soami Satsang religious congregation and the Diljit Dosanjh concert taking place in the national capital over the weekend. Approximately 3-4 lakh devotees, including VIPs and dignitaries, are expected to attend the Radha Swami congregation.(HT Photo)

Approximately 3-4 lakh devotees, including VIPs and dignitaries, are expected to attend the Radha Soami congregation between Oct 25 to 27. The Diljit Dosanjh concerts are expected to be attended by over 60,000 people. To manage the heavy influx, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made by Delhi Traffic police.

Key Traffic Guidelines

1. Entry to Satsang Complex: Devotees can enter the complex from Bhati Mines Road.

2. Parking: Adequate parking arrangements are available inside the complex. No parking will be allowed on SSN Marg.

3. Restrictions on Roads: Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on Bhati Mines Road between Chattar Pur Road (SSN Marg) and Gurgaon Road T-Point from 4:00 am to 6:30 pm.

4. Diversion: Heavy vehicles will be diverted via Mandi Road-Jona Pur cut to Mehrauli Gurugram Road and near Mallu Farm on Badh Road cut on Bhati Mines Road to Joan Pur Mehrauli Gurugram Road.

5. Emergency Vehicles: Emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire brigade, will have free access to the roads.

Police's advice to public

1. Plan journeys accordingly to avoid congestion.

2. Use public transport to minimize traffic.

3. Follow traffic directions from police personnel.

4. Keep patience and observe traffic rules.

Visit Delhi Traffic Police website (traffic.delhipolice.gov.in), Facebook page (@dtptraffic), Twitter handle (@dtptraffic), or Instagram page (@dtptraffic) for real-time traffic updates.

Diljit Dosanjh's India tour

Diljit Dosanjh has been touring for several weeks across the US and Europe. Now that his international shows are wrapped up, he’s ready to kick off the Indian leg of his tour. He’ll be performing at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi this Saturday and Sunday, before heading to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Additionally, Diljit recently revealed his participation in "Border 2," alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. This sequel will reportedly focus on the Battle of Longewala, with filming set to begin in November.