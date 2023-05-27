New Parliament inauguration: Restricted traffic movement in these areas in Delhi

Ahead of the inauguration of new Parliament building on Sunday, Delhi traffic police issued an advisory outlining traffic regulations and restrictions to ensure smooth flow and security during the event. The traffic police urged the public to avoid the New Delhi district from 5:30 am to 3 pm. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times/File)

The advisory comes as the high-profile event will be marked by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will unveil the newly-constructed complex, accompanied by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, and several dignitaries and politicians from across the country in attendance.

The traffic police announced that the New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area on May 28. This would mean that only specific movement of vehicles will be allowed, which includes public transport, civil services aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles.

Additionally, the traffic police said some areas will be operated as regulated. Sharing a list of routes that fall in these areas, the police urged the public to plan their journey accordingly and avoid the New Delhi district from 5:30 am to 3 pm.

As per the advisory, the area enclosed by following routes will be treated as controlled:

Mother Teresa Cerscent Road Roundabout Talkatora Baba Kharak Singh Marg Roundabout Gol Dak Khana Roundabout Patel Chowk Ashoka Road Roundabout Windsor Palace Janpath Roundabout MLNP Akbar Road Roundabout Gol Methi Roundabout GKP Teen Murti Marg Roundabout Teen Murti and Mother Teresa Crescent Road

Within the regulated area, only civil services aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed, the police said.

It also urged the civil services aspirants, whose exam centres are located in New Delhi district, to plan their journey a little early to avoid any inconvenience.

