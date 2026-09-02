Delhi traffic curbs from Sept 10 for BRICS; Egypt's Saket stay a concern

Commuters, particularly those travelling through central and south Delhi, are likely to face traffic snarls, diversions and sudden road closures for four days from September 10 as the city prepares to host the two-day BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13.

The Egyptian delegation’s proposed stay in Saket has emerged as a key challenge for traffic police due to congestion on south Delhi roads. (HT Photo)

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The Delhi Traffic Police has drawn up an elaborate traffic management plan for the movement of foreign delegations, heads of state and other dignitaries, with nearly 4,800 traffic personnel to be deployed across the city. The arrangements are expected to disrupt vehicular movement on at least 22 arterial corridors in central, southern and southwestern Delhi, officials aware of the plans said.

Foreign delegates will begin arriving in Delhi on September 10, with restrictions expected to remain in place until their departure around September 14.

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Egyptian delegation’s Saket stay raises traffic concerns

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{{^usCountry}} One of the biggest concerns for traffic police is the proposed stay of the Egyptian delegation at a hotel in Saket, several kilometres from central Delhi, where the other nine delegations are staying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the biggest concerns for traffic police is the proposed stay of the Egyptian delegation at a hotel in Saket, several kilometres from central Delhi, where the other nine delegations are staying. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the decision has raised concerns because roads in and around Saket are already heavily congested due to ongoing infrastructure and road repair projects. Moving the Egyptian delegation’s motorcade between Saket and central Delhi could further strain traffic on already crowded south Delhi roads, particularly during peak hours.

Traffic police have communicated their concerns to the authorities concerned and suggested that the Egyptian delegation be shifted to a hotel in central Delhi, an officer aware of the matter said. “Shifting to central Delhi would help traffic personnel avoid moving the Egyptian delegation’s motorcades through the already congested south Delhi stretches,” the officer said.

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However, the proposal has not materialised so far.

According to the officer, the Egyptian delegation wants to stay at the Saket hotel because its delegates stayed there during the G20 Summit hosted by Delhi in 2023.

“If the decision doesn’t change, that means we will proceed with the motorcade movement plan to accommodate that,” the officer said.

HT reached out to the Egyptian embassy through calls and emails for a response. An embassy official said it had no information about any proposed change in accommodation, while no response was received from the ambassador till evening.

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Police begin full-scale motorcade rehearsals

Traffic police, meanwhile, have already begun full-scale motorcade rehearsals to assess preparedness and identify potential problems on the routes that will be used during the summit.

“Full-scale motorcade rehearsals are already being conducted by the city police to assess our preparedness for the international mega event, identify the challenges and shortcomings in terms of traffic arrangements, and rectify them well ahead of the event,” a traffic police officer said.

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4,800 personnel to manage VIP movements

According to senior officers, the delegations will stay at 10 hotels – nine in central Delhi and one in Saket. At least 4,800 traffic personnel will be deployed on routes connecting the hotels with Delhi’s international airport and Bharat Mandapam.

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For better coordination, the areas linked to the summit have been divided into nine zones, each headed by a deputy commissioner of police-rank officer, and 27 sectors, each managed by an inspector.

The traffic police has also identified 22 diversion points where motorists will be guided towards alternative routes. Advisories detailing restrictions and diversions have been issued for the motorcade rehearsals, while a comprehensive advisory will be released ahead of the summit.

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“We have prepared a detailed traffic management plan to ensure smooth passage for all VIP movements on the designated routes during the BRICS Summit. To minimise commuters’ inconvenience, the traffic restrictions will be on a need basis. There are 22 diversion points where we will guide motorists on how to reach their destinations,” said additional commissioner of police (traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta.

“Using social media and navigation maps, we will issue traffic alerts. We urge the public to cooperate with personnel on streets and obey rules,” he added.

Existing roadworks add to traffic pressure

The traffic restrictions come at a time when several major infrastructure and road repair projects are already squeezing road space across Delhi. HT reported last week that simultaneous work on the Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road and Josip Broz Tito Marg has resulted in long delays and diversions, with the impact particularly severe in south Delhi.

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The situation is expected to worsen in the coming months, with repair work on three major south Delhi flyovers – Nehru Nagar, AIIMS and Barapullah Phase-I – scheduled to begin simultaneously.

With the BRICS motorcades expected to move between hotels, the airport and Bharat Mandapam and other key locations such as tourist destinations in the city, traffic police officials said commuters should expect disruptions. A detailed traffic advisory will be issued ahead of the summit, listing the restrictions, diversions and alternate routes.