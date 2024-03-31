Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Bharat Mandapam events tomorrow | Check routes to avoid

Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on Sunday ahead of various events being organised at Pragati Maidan's Bharat Mandapam from 4 pm to 10 pm on Monday. The advisory includes details on restrictions on certain routes, along with diversions and routes to avoid. The advisory includes details on restrictions on certain routes, along with diversions and routes to avoid. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“Various Functions are being organized at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on 01.04.2024 from 1600 Hrs to 2200 Hrs. A Large number of gathering is expected which may affect the traffic on surrounding roads of Bharat Mandapam,” the advisory said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the above mentioned roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a safe,” it said.

Here are the traffic restrictions

-No vehicles can stop or park along Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, and Subramania Bharti Marg to facilitate smooth traffic flow.

-Public access is restricted, and general entry is prohibited.

-Any vehicles parked on the mentioned roads will be towed away and subjected to penalties for improper parking and disregarding lawful directives.

-Towed vehicles will be relocated to the Traffic Pit in front of Bhairon Mandir on Bhairon Marg.

Diversion points

• Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing

• Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road Crossing

• Shershah Road-Mathura Road Crossing

• Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramania Bharti Marg Crossing

• Pandara Road-Subramania Bharti Marg Crossing

• Q-Point

• Roundabout Man Singh Road

• Roundabout Jaswant Singh Road

• Kasturba Gandhi Marg-Firozshah Road Crossing

• Roundabout Mandi House

Here are the routes to avoid

• Bhairon Marg

• Purana Quila Road

• Shershah Road

• Mathura Road from W-Point to Mathura Road C-Hexagon, India Gate ·

The advisory also recommended that commuters heading towards ISBT, railway stations, or airports should plan their travel carefully, ensuring they allocate ample time. It advised the general public and drivers to remain patient, adhere to traffic regulations and road etiquette, heed the guidance of traffic personnel stationed at intersections, and stay informed throughout.