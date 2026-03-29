Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for key routes near Red Fort: Check restrictions, diversions
Due to ‘Delhi Fateh Diwas’ at Red Fort on March 29, traffic will be affected between 2 to 9 pm; check what all routes to avoid
The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory in view of the Fateh Diwas celebrations and the ‘Khalsa Fateh March (Victory Parade)’ at Red Fort on Sunday, March 29.
The event will take place at 15 August Park near Red Fort between 3 and 6 pm. In its advisory, the police said that they are expecting a heavy traffic movement in and around the Red Fort area during the day, particularly as multiple processions converge in the vicinity.
According to the advisory, the main procession will begin from Chhatta Rail on Netaji Subhash Marg and proceed towards Gyan Path near Red Fort. Another procession starting from Majnu Ka Tila gurudwara will merge at Chhatta Rail chowk.
Which are the roads affected due to the Fateh Diwas celebrations?
Traffic movement is likely to be affected from 2 to 9 pm today on several key stretches, including outer ring road (from Majnu Ka Tila to Shanti Van), Netaji Subhash Marg, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Lothian Road, and Nishad Raj Marg.
Diversions planned by traffic police at key points
Authorities have also planned diversions at multiple points depending on the situation. These include Wazirabad flyover, Timarpur red light, Chandgi ram akhada, Hanuman mandir crossing, Chhatta rail marg, Shanti van, Subhash cut, and Delhi gate.
The Traffic Police stated that vehicular movement may be regulated or restricted intermittently on affected routes, and commuters may experience congestion and delays in adjoining areas.
Directions issues to commuters by Delhi traffic police
Advising the public, officials urged commuters to avoid affected stretches during the specified hours, plan their journeys in advance, and use alternate routes wherever possible. The use of public transport, including the Delhi Metro and buses, has been strongly recommended by the authorities.
Delhi Police has also advised motorists to follow instructions issued by traffic personnel deployed on the ground and stay updated through official communication channels.
Helpline numbers for commuters
In advisory, the traffic poice has provided helpliner numbers for commuter to stay updated with real time updates. The advisory says that commuters can visit the Delhi Traffic Police website or follow their official social media handles. They cal also dial helpline numbers 1095 and 011-25844444, along with a WhatsApp number (8750871493), to get any assistance.
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