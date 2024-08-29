Delhi traffic police to relaunch upgraded traffic sentinel app on September 1

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Thursday held a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police officers and asked them to relaunch a revamped and upgraded version of the Traffic Sentinel Mobile App under the name “Traffic Prahari App”. The LG said that the public should be able to report real-time traffic violations and violators by uploading their photos and videos on the app for action by the traffic police, officials said. Traffic on NH24 in New Delhi on Thursday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The upgraded app will be launched on September 1, officials said. The LG also asked the Delhi Traffic Police to introduce a monthly rewards system for the “Traffic Prahari” to further encourage people’s participation. The LG said that residents should download the app on their phones and contribute to solving the city’s traffic and parking problems as proactive stakeholders.

“As part of this, a reward will be given every month to the top four performers based on the points earned through their activities and reporting of traffic violations. The first place will get ₹50,000, the second place ₹25,000, third place ₹15,000 and fourth place ₹10,000. The monthly rewards would be distributed in the first week of October after analysing the activities of the ‘Traffic Praharis’ through the month of September,” said an official from the LG secretariat who attended Thursday’s meeting.

The Traffic Sentinel scheme (TSS) is one where residents act as the eyes and ears of the Delhi Traffic Police by reporting traffic violations on roads. The app was first launched in December 2015. It empowers people to report violations such as dangerous and zig zag driving, defective number plates, wrong side driving, improper parking, misbehaviour and harassment by auto and taxi drivers, overcharging by drivers, parking on footpath, red light jumping, refusal to go by auto and taxi drivers, triple riding on two-wheelers, using mobile phones while driving, violating stop line, violating yellow line, and driving without helmet or seat belt.