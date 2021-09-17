Delhi: Two gunrunners held with 15 pistols, 40 live cartridges

Police on Thursday said they have arrested two gunrunners of a racket spread across five states and recovered from them 15 pistols and 40 live cartridges. Both of them have been booked under the provisions of the Arms (Amendment) Act, 2019, which carry a sentence of 10 years that may be extended to life imprisonment, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said polie were working on busting several syndicates that were supplying illegal arm and ammunition to criminals of Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states after procuring them from unauthorised manufacturers in Madhya Pradesh (MP).

On September 14, the special cell team received inputs that two members of the syndicate, identified as Shivam and Krishan, have collected a consignment of firearms and ammunition from a supplier in MP and that they would deliver them to their contact in Delhi. A trap was laid near Anand Vihar bus terminal the same day and the two were arrested with 15 pistols and 40 cartridges.

“The duo revealed that they procured the pistols and bullets from a supplier in Khaknaar in Burhanpur, MP. They were into gunrunning for the past four years and have supplied more than 600 firearms to criminals in Delhi and adjoining states,” said the DCP.

Kushwah said the arrested men purchased one semi-automatic pistol for ₹7000 and one bullet for ₹1,000, which they further sold ₹25,000 and ₹4,000 respectively.