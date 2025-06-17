Delhi University to launch CSAS portal for UG admissions on June 17

Delhi University (DU) will launch the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for 2025-26 undergraduate admissions on June 17, it said in a statement on Monday. In the first phase of admissions, aspirants seeking admissions to colleges under DU will have to register for counselling under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) through the CSAS portal. (Representative photo/HT Archive)

DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh will chair the launch, the varsity said.

In the first phase of admissions, aspirants seeking admissions to colleges under DU will have to register for counselling under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) through the CSAS portal. CUET results are expected in the last week of June, following which allocations are likely to be done.

Following the registration, aspirants can fill their preferred course and college, following which seats will be allocated, the university said.

Under CSAS, DU is offering around 71,000 seats in 79 undergraduate (UG) programmes and 183 BA programme combinations across 69 colleges and departments.