Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi University to launch CSAS portal for UG admissions on June 17

ByVarun Bhandari
Jun 17, 2025 06:12 AM IST

DU is offering around 71,000 seats in 79 undergraduate (UG) programmes and 183 BA programme combinations

Delhi University (DU) will launch the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for 2025-26 undergraduate admissions on June 17, it said in a statement on Monday.

In the first phase of admissions, aspirants seeking admissions to colleges under DU will have to register for counselling under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) through the CSAS portal. (Representative photo/HT Archive)
In the first phase of admissions, aspirants seeking admissions to colleges under DU will have to register for counselling under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) through the CSAS portal. (Representative photo/HT Archive)

DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh will chair the launch, the varsity said.

In the first phase of admissions, aspirants seeking admissions to colleges under DU will have to register for counselling under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) through the CSAS portal. CUET results are expected in the last week of June, following which allocations are likely to be done.

Following the registration, aspirants can fill their preferred course and college, following which seats will be allocated, the university said.

Under CSAS, DU is offering around 71,000 seats in 79 undergraduate (UG) programmes and 183 BA programme combinations across 69 colleges and departments.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi University to launch CSAS portal for UG admissions on June 17
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On