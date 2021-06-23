Delhi vaccinating citizens regularly unlike Madhya Pradesh: AAP slams Centre

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain told reporters on Wednesday hit out at BJP-ruled states of Madhya Pradesh and Haryana over claims that these states slowed down their vaccination drive on days leading up to June 21, when the latest vaccination drive was launched.

“We are not vaccinating like Madhya Pradesh, inoculating lakhs in a day and unable to vaccinate even 1,000 on other days. We are not vaccinating for photo-ops or event management,” Jain told reporters during a briefing.

“Citizens are being vaccinated regularly. Everyone knows there was a scarcity of vaccines these past days,” he added.

Jain’s reaction followed Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s criticism of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government’s vaccination drive.





"On a day India vaccinated more than 84 lakh people, Delhi administered only 76,259 out of more than 11 lakh doses available. Why? Instead of focusing on health & welfare of people of Delhi, Kejriwal Ji is busy in Punjab searching for a Sikh CM face for his party," Puri tweeted on Tuesday.

"Vaccination is not an event,” Jain said, adding, "They are asking why we didn’t vaccinate more people on that particular day, but we are any way vaccinating 75,000-80,000 a day. Isn’t it better to vaccinate everyday rather than one day?"

Jain told reporters that Madhya Pradesh’s vaccination numbers have been “nosediving” since June 21. “They prepared for an event for a long time, gave everyone Monday’s date just to show they vaccinated a large number of people,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, too, responded to Puri’s allegations on Tuesday, asking the latter to provide enough vaccines for the citizens instead of “abusing” the chief minister.

"Hardeep ji: pls focus on providing enough vaccines for the youth, rather than just abusing Arvind Kejriwal all the time. Central Govt’s vaccination flip-flops have created a crisis situation all over the country." Sisodia posted on Twitter.

On the lack of vaccine availability the health minister said that a crunch in the available number of Covaxin doses will continue for the next many days but Covishield will be available. As per the vaccination bulletin tweeted by AAP leader Atishi on Tuesday, the Covaxin stock reserved for the 18-44 age group in the national capital will last one more day.

The health minister said the national capital recorded 134 cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours. 8 more individuals also succumbed to the virus, and Delhi's positivity rate stands at 1.45% as of Wednesday.