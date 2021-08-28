Delhi Vidhan Sabha organises 6th felicitation ceremony for healthcare workers

The Delhi Vidhan Sabha organised the sixth felicitation ceremony for healthcare workers of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS, Vasant Kunj), Deep Chand Bandhu hospital (Ashok Vihar), Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (Mongolpuri), and Burari hospital on Friday evening.

“The Kejriwal government salutes the selfless and dedicated service of healthcare workers, who put their own lives at stake and stood with the Delhi government day in and day out to fight this deadly disease. We are doing our best and learning from our experiences to prevent the third wave,” said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

Vidhan Sabha speaker Ram Niwas Goel said, “The name frontline warriors given to doctors and healthcare workers is absolutely correct as just like the army on the border, they didn’t think about their lives but worked selflessly towards rescuing precious lives from the clutches of the deadly coronavirus.”

The health minister, at the event, also spoke about the measures taken by the government to prepare for a third wave of the infection. The government is planning for 37,000 Covid-19 beds across city hospitals and makeshift facilities. Of these, 12,000 would be intensive care unit beds.

Delhi’s highest single-day tally of 28,395 and toll of 448 were reported during the second wave in April-May. At that time, over 20,000 patients with severe Covid-19 were admitted across city hospitals, with many more remaining at homes. The city had run out of ICU beds in April-end. The ICU beds were gradually increased to over 6,700 during May when the oxygen crisis subsided.

“Along with this, 47 PSA oxygen plants along with 5 LMO storage tanks have already been set up in the city with many more to come up. Moreover, our vision is to move a step forward by making ICU facilities so readily available in the capital that even a normal oxygen bed can be converted into an ICU one instantly without having to shift the patients,” said Jain.

