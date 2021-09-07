Delhi weather: Cloudy sky with light rain likely today, says IMD

Delhi is likely to witness a cloudy sky with light rain on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature on Tuesday is expected to touch 28 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 34 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Monday was 27.4 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 36.2 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, light rain is expected on Wednesday, followed by moderate rain on Thursday and Friday.

Also Read | 29% of India is witnessing dry weather, shows IIT study

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Tuesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 99. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 122 in the moderate category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Monday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Delhi’s AQI is in the moderate category with lead pollutant PM10 as predicted due to stagnant condition arising from anti-cyclonic condition (merging of wind form south-west and east side of Delhi). With the change in wind mainly from the eastern side, and an increase in ventilation, AQI will improve to moderate with the inclusion of regional IGP pollution, and will remain so for the next two days due to very small/no rainfall.”

.”