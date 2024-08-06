 Delhi weather: Heavy rain likely today; IMD predicts more showers till August 8 | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Delhi weather: Heavy rain likely today; IMD predicts more showers till August 8

ByHT News Desk
Aug 06, 2024 08:37 AM IST

Delhi is likely to receive scattered rainfall at a few places on Tuesday, and fairly widespread rainfall across the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

A day after some parts of Delhi received light rainfall, the national capital will likely witness heavy rain for the next three days starting Tuesday, August 6. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert during the period, following which the rainfall may gradually reduce.

Delhi-NCR likely to receive heavy rain today
Delhi-NCR likely to receive heavy rain today

According to the weather department, the national capital is likely to receive scattered rainfall at a few places on Tuesday, and fairly widespread rainfall across the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

The minimum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 34 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

According to Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, a private weather forecasting service, a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan is moving closer to Delhi, increasing the chances of heavy rainfall.

On Monday, some parts of the national capital received scattered and light rainfall, with strong surface winds of 30-40 kmph throughout the day. The Safdarjung weather station recorded 4.5mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Sunday and Monday, while the Palam weather station recorded 1.5mm of rainfall until 8.30 am, and “trace” rainfall was recorded in the next nine hours, the IMD said.

Also read: Delhi rains: Unraveling the cloudburst conundrum

According to weather officials, Delhi has recorded 114.1mm of rainfall in August so far, against the monthly average of 233.1mm.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places over West Rajasthan on Tuesday.

“Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over east Rajasthan. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and east Uttar Pradesh,” the IMD said in a bulletin.

It added that thunderstorms and lightning are also expected at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, east Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi weather: Heavy rain likely today; IMD predicts more showers till August 8
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 06, 2024
