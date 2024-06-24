Delhi weather: IMD predicts another rainy day in capital; check forecast

A day after a fresh spell of rainfall in Delhi brought respite from the sweltering heatwave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted another rainy day in the national capital. According to the weather department, Delhi is likely to witness a cloudy sky with very light rainfall accompanied by gusty winds throughout the day. IMD predicts another rainy day in Delhi

The minimum temperature on Monday morning was 31.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average. The maximum temperature is expected to be 39 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 70 per cent.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with rain on June 25, 27, and 28 in the national capital and a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of the development of thunder lightning on June 26. The weather department added that rain or thundershowers are expected on June 29 and 30.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall on Monday across several states with occasional intense spells accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

“Recent satellite imagery suggests: Light to moderate rainfall at many places, with occasional intense spells accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 3 hours,” the IMD wrote in its post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It added that light to moderate rainfall at a few places, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is likely in Vidarbha and adjoining north Telangana, east Telangana, Rayalaseema, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, southeast Rajasthan, East Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Notably, the monsoon is expected to advance over several parts of Northwest India. However, heatwave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh till June 25, and then abate thereafter, the IMD said.

(With inputs from ANI)