Delhi weather: Intermittent pre-monsoon showers likely, says IMD

Monsoon showers will continue to evade the national capital on Friday as Delhi is likely to see light rain or drizzle and a cloudy sky as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

Scientists said patchy, intermittent pre-monsoon showers are likely to continue in Delhi-NCR in the coming days though it will not reduce the temperature, which will hover around 37°C-38°C, much.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 27°C while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 37°C.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was 26.2°C – two degrees below normal and the maximum temperature was 35°C – four degrees below normal.

Last week, IMD predicted that the monsoon, which had advanced into northwest India, would hit Delhi by June 15. However, in a later forecast, IMD said that its arrival was delayed by 10-12 days.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Friday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 92. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 108, which is in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Thursday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Rainfall and aerosol washout are expected to improve AQI. AQI is likely to stay in the ‘moderate’ to ‘satisfactory’ category for the next three days. An increase in dust emission from dry region of Rajasthan and a marginal increase in long-range dust transport is expected due to favourable wind direction but impact is unlikely to be significant as washout effect in and around Delhi will neutralise it.”