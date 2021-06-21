Home / Cities / Delhi News / Partly cloudy sky in Delhi today, possibility of thunder lightning: IMD
A cloudy sky and a view of the Qutub Minar, at Mehrauli in New Delhi on Sunday, June 20. (Amal KS/HT photo)
A cloudy sky and a view of the Qutub Minar, at Mehrauli in New Delhi on Sunday, June 20. (Amal KS/HT photo)
delhi news

Partly cloudy sky in Delhi today, possibility of thunder lightning: IMD

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be at 27 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 37°C
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 09:07 AM IST

Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder lightning on Monday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be at 27 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 37°C.

Also Read | Delhi allows more relaxations in Covid-19 curbs: Check details here

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 25.2°C, four notches below the normal, and the maximum temperature was 34.2°C.

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 66. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 62.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.