Light drizzle keeps NCR cool, mercury to spike by weekend

The Capital recorded a slight dip in temperature on Sunday, with overcast skies and drizzle seen in parts. This also made for humid conditions in several places. Dark clouds hover over Noida on Sunday morning, shortly before the rain. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Safdarjung — which is representational of Delhi’s weather — recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius (°C) on Sunday, six degrees below normal for this time of the year, according to Indian Meteorlogical Department (IMD) data. Delhi’s minimum meanwhile stood at 23.8°C — three notches below normal. The IMD has forecast chances of very light rain and drizzle in parts of Delhi for Monday as well, with a fresh western disturbance influencing the region.

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD, said the western disturbance was feeble over Delhi but was still able to bring very light rain in the morning. Chances of similar activity on Monday are likely. However, Delhi’s maximum is forecast to rise in the second half of this week, touching 40°C on June 9, he said.

“A fresh western disturbance is showing its effect. On Sunday morning, Delhi received some rain, which also led to a lower day temperature. There are chances of light to very light rain on Monday and possibly of the same on Tuesday as well,” he said.

Safdarjung recorded 3.4mm of rainfall till 8.30am on Sunday, with no rain being recorded in the next nine hours. Lodhi Road also recorded 3.4mm of rainfall till 8:30 am, adding “trace” rainfall in the next nine hours. Jafarpur witnessed no rain before 8:30am but recorded 0.5mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm. Delhi’s humidity oscillated between 52 and 87% respectively.

A day earlier, Delhi’s maximum temperature was 36°C while the minimum meanwhile stood at 22.7°C.

Forecasts show the maximum and minimum temperature on Monday is likely to hover around 35 and 24°C respectively with the possibility of a drizzle.

Delhi ended the pre-monsoon months of March, April and June with an average rainfall of 143.7mm in total between March 1 and May 31 – 154% higher than the long period average (LPA) mark of 56.6mm for this period, putting the capital firmly in the “large excess” category.

Safdarjung received 53.2mm of rainfall in March – 206% higher than the monthly normal mark of 17.4mm. In April, 20.1mm of rainfall was recorded, which is 23% higher than the normal mark of 16.3mm, and in May, 111mm of rainfall was recorded as compared to a normal monthly mark of 30.7mm -- 262% higher than normal.

So far in June, 3.7mm of rainfall has been recorded, while the LPA for the month is 74.1mm.

In terms of air quality, Delhi’s air remained in the “moderate” zone, but on the higher end. A 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 171 was recorded at 4pm, while it was 121 (moderate) a day earlier. Forecasts show AQI is likely to remain “moderate” till Wednesday.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies an AQI between 0 and 50 as “good”, between 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, between 101 and 200 as “moderate”, between 201 and 300 as “poor”, between 301 and 400 as “very poor” and over 400 as “severe”.