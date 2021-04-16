Delhi weekend curfew: Here's how to apply online for e-pass

Amid rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country, the Delhi government has announced a night curfew including a weekend curfew and the closure of malls, gymnasiums, spas and auditoriums. The decision comes after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

According to an official order issued on Thursday, the weekend curfew will be effective from 10pm on April 16 (Friday) to 5am on April 19 (Monday). However, people of certain professions have been exempted from the curfew.

The Delhi government said that those who are engaged in providing essential services like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk and medicine, but do not have a Government ID can apply for an e-pass.

Private doctors, nurses and paramedical staff can also travel during night curfew by showing a valid ID card. Passengers travelling to and from the airport, railway stations and bus stands will also be allowed to travel after they produce valid tickets. Pregnant women and patients going for treatment can travel during the night curfew.

Here's how one can apply online for an e-pass:

--People who are eligible for an e-pass can apply by visiting the website of Delhi government's official e-pass website: https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/.

--One needs to select the language in which one would like to proceed. English and Hindi are the two available languages. From the drop-down menu, one can select 'e-pass for travel during night-curfew (10pm-5am).

--Fill in details like name, phone number, district and address or place of engagement and click on submit. Once it is completed, one can get the e-pass.

--One also needs to fill in the details for the period of time one needs to get an e-pass.



